A Love Letter To Blondie & Siouxsie & the Banshees

The Shacklewell Arms
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Expect tonnes of the back catalogue from Blondie & Siouxsie Sioux, loads of the sounds from NYC and London through the 70s & 80s and plenty of new wave, disco and gothy dancefloor sounds

Come and dance to Blondie // Siouxsie and the Banshees // Talking He...

This is an 18+ event
DANCE YRSELF CLEAN
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open11:00 pm
200 capacity

