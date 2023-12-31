DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sweeties: Tiffany Calver All Night

The Standard, London
Sun, 31 Dec, 10:00 pm
To round off another year of iconic parties, join BBC Radio 1Xtra's Tiffany Calver in Sweeties at The Standard, London for one last party to welcome 2024 with a bang.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Standard, London.
Tiffany Calver

10 Argyle St, London WC1H 8EG, UK
Doors open10:00 pm

