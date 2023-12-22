DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

666 nell'anima - Officine Cantelmo

Officine Cantelmo
Fri, 22 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsLecce
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

La rassegna metal targata Aracne, Cool Club e Officine Cantelmo, giunge al suo quinto e ultimo appuntamento per il 2023. Tre band, tanto alcool, vinili, merch, il modo perfetto per inaugurare il periodo natalizio e salutare l'anno appena trascorso.

LINE U...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Coolclub.
Lineup

7 Days Walk, MnemoS, Mutazione

Venue

Officine Cantelmo

Viale Michele De Pietro 8a, 73100 Lecce provincia di Lecce, Italia
Doors open9:00 pm

