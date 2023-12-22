DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
La rassegna metal targata Aracne, Cool Club e Officine Cantelmo, giunge al suo quinto e ultimo appuntamento per il 2023. Tre band, tanto alcool, vinili, merch, il modo perfetto per inaugurare il periodo natalizio e salutare l'anno appena trascorso.
LINE U...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.