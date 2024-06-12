Top track

La Bomba De Tiempo

EartH
Wed, 12 Jun 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £17.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This event will take place in EartH Hall.

The explosive percussion ensemble return to London, bringing their legendary residency from Buenos Aires for a one off show.

La Bomba de Tiempo are Argentina’s most renowned percussion ensemble. Their shows are b...

Presented by Woodburner.
Lineup

La Bomba de Tiempo

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
