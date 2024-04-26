DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The systems of nature are at once deeply complex and gracefully simple. Given that Forester’s music functions similarly, it makes sense that they named themselves after the woods.
The Los Angeles-based indie electronic duo, David Parris and Xander Carlson...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.