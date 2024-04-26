Top track

Forester - Moonlight Tour

Songbyrd
Fri, 26 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The systems of nature are at once deeply complex and gracefully simple. Given that Forester’s music functions similarly, it makes sense that they named themselves after the woods.

The Los Angeles-based indie electronic duo, David Parris and Xander Carlson...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Forester

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

