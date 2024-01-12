Top track

Hu - Occhi Niagara

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

M.O.I.A. w/ special guest Oberdan & HU

APOLLO CLUB MILANO
Fri, 12 Jan, 11:30 pm
DJMilano
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Hu - Occhi Niagara
Got a code?

About

Metatron Group & Madhouse Agency

present 2nd installment of M.O.I.A. (MotoOndosoInAumento)

w special guests HU & Oberdan

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Apollo 11 SRL.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

HU

Venue

APOLLO CLUB MILANO

Via Giosuè Borsi, 9/2, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.