Talking Heads - Burning Down the House

David Byrne's Night

MOTH Club
Sat, 27 Jan, 6:30 pm
£15

About

It's that time of year. Following last year's success, Dancing Barefoot is back to celebrate Scotland’s 2nd Greatest Poet (born in Dumbarton look it up)... with David Byrne’s night.

Join us and some of London’s finest musicians for a night of David Byrne/...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Dancing Barefoot & LNZRT LTD.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open6:30 pm
320 capacity

