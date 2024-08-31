Top track

Kill For Pleasure

Rage of Armageddon 7 Fest

The Brooklyn Monarch
Sat, 31 Aug, 2:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $59.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Kill For Pleasure
About

Armageddon Productions Presents: Rage of Armageddon 7 Fest

This is an 16+ event
Armageddon Productions
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DJ Alex Kayne, Abominog, Insanity and 5 more

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open2:00 pm

