Lemonade Re:made: Orchestral Rendition of Beyoncé

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Wed, 6 Mar, 7:00 pm
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
After some of the most mesmerising and rapturously received shows we have ever put on, Lemonade Re:made is coming back to Manchester. We're expecting another 5 minute standing ovation at this performance too...

Pushing new boundaries, we are collaborating...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Manchester.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

13 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

