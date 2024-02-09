Top track

Museum Guard - Victim of the Mind

Museum Guard, Haftu, Bird Music

The Baby G
Fri, 9 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$22.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Museum Guard is back with a new single 'Come Around'! The Toronto based collective will take on The Baby G with Haftu and Bird Music for the upcoming single release in a full night of beautiful music from talented local artists. After the long awaited debu...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by The Baby G.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Baby G

1608 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6K 1T8, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

