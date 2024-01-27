DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

NEO Party "First Party of the Year"

Go Beach Club
Sat, 27 Jan, 9:00 pm
PartyBarcelona
From €6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

NEO is BACK! First party of 2024 and it's a big one!

Electric vibes, great music and most importantly, amazing people.

Get your dancing shoes and let's vibe!!

Location-Club Soda. Bigger venue, bigger crowd, bigger NEO!

TICKET ONLY EVENT

This is an 18+ event.
NEO Party.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Go Beach Club

Carrer Port Esportiu, 14P, 08930 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

