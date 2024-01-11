Top track

Hot Face - Dura Dura

HOT FACE + Holy Clang

The Hope & Ruin
Thu, 11 Jan, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

One of the latest acts to be a part of the Speedy wunderground family, Hot Face released their debut single, ‘dura dura’, in Spring 2023 and have since spent time further honing their live performances both in the UK and Europe. Electric, exuberant and exp...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hot Face

Venue

The Hope & Ruin

11-12 Queens Rd, Brighton BN1 3WA
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

