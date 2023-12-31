DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
It's been crazy year for Chuckie and his FAMALAY parties, so there's only one way to finish off 2023!
After selling out his FAMALAY New Year's Eve party last year (before Boxing Day!), Chuckie kicked off 2023 in February with the first of 3 amazing Roller...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.