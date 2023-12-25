DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Arca Xmas Remedy: Anna Molly

ARCA
Mon, 25 Dec, 6:00 pm
PartyMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
ARCA XMAS REMEDY → Anna Molly

LINE-UP:

FRANCESCO PEREGALLI

ETHAN

SWEEENG

PHRABA

Questo è un evento 21+
Presentato da Arca & Anna Molly

ARCA

Via Rimini, 38, 20142 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open6:00 pm

