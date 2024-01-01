DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No Buses * New Year's Day Party*

Whereelse?
Mon, 1 Jan 2024, 1:00 pm
PartyMargate
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

**It's New Year's Day and there aren't any buses or trains running. SO we're going to have

THE BEST NEW YEAR'S DAY EVER!!

Join us for a whole day of

DANCE * FOOD * FUN * FRIENDS (1:00pm - Midnight)

Tickets are £5 + bf and all profits will be donated t...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Night Harvest CIC
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Whereelse?

21 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1RL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open1:00 pm
150 capacity

