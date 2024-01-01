DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
**It's New Year's Day and there aren't any buses or trains running. SO we're going to have
THE BEST NEW YEAR'S DAY EVER!!
Join us for a whole day of
DANCE * FOOD * FUN * FRIENDS (1:00pm - Midnight)
Tickets are £5 + bf and all profits will be donated t...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.