Tucson Modern Jazz Quartet

The Century Room
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
From $15
About

($15-$25 | 7pm & 9pm Shows) Originally the brainchild of Keaton Wilson (keys, synthesizer), the Tucson Modern Jazz Quartet features Trey Bryant (saxophone), Zach White (percussion), and Patrick Morris (bass) playing a mixture of original works as well as "...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by the Century Room
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Century Room

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open6:00 pm
100 capacity

