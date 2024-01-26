DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
YAHAIRA
Una de las máximas exponentes de la escena de club patria en la actualidad, promotora de GILDA CLUB ha actuado en los mejores festivales del país, tales como Primavera Sound, Off Sònar, BBK Live, FIB, Electrolvnch... entre otros muchos y con su ac...
