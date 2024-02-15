DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Thu, 15 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€19.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Uebel & Gefährlich / Turmzimmer

19h Einlass / 20h Beginn

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 16 Jahren
Präsentiert von Uebel & Gefährlich GmbH.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Feldstraße 66, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

