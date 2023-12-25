Top track

Marlene Ribeiro e Rita Braga @ Scenasonica

ExConventoLive
Mon, 25 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsPordenone
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

~ ICONICHE · ELETTRONICHE · LUSITANICHE ~

Tropicalismo, Elettronica, Psych, Fado e persino un tocco alla David Lynch. Due live distinti per due artiste che rappresentano diverse facce della stessa medaglia. E' il Natale di Scenasonica: lontano dalla banal...

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da Associazione Convivialia APS.

Lineup

Marlene Ribeiro, Rita Braga

Venue

ExConventoLive

Piazza della Motta, 33170 Pordenone PN, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

