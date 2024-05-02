Top track

The Congos - Fisherman

The Congos + The Gladiators

Espace Julien
Thu, 2 May 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsMarseille
€26.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

THE CONGOS

Les CONGOS sont un des derniers groupe jamaïcain resté dans sa formation originale depuis les années 70 et on ressent forcément cette unité, cette cohésion puissante lors de leurs concerts qui sont autant de véritables messes rastafariennes.

Tout public
Présenté par LE MOLOTOV.
Lineup

The Congos, The Gladiators

Venue

Espace Julien

36 Cr Julien, 13006 Marseille, France
Doors open8:30 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.