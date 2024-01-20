DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

34^ MOSTRA MERCATO DEL DISCO USATO E DA COLLEZIONE

Padiglione 5 - Fiera di Pordenone
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 10:00 am
ArtPordenone
From €9.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

34° mostra del disco e cd usato e da collezione del FVG. Compra il biglietto per saltare la coda.

Tutte le età
Presentato da Virus Concerti e Ass. Il deposito
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Padiglione 5 - Fiera di Pordenone

Viale Treviso 1, 33170 Pordenone Pordenone, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.