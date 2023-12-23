DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tropico Disco Safari Dj set MusicaLucis Festival

Portici delle Teresiane
Sat, 23 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsFasano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Al MusicaLucis Festival 2023, vi aspetta un Dj set eclettico, con i dj Joumana e Marco Buscema che esploreranno le sonorità della Disco Boogie, Latin Funk, Cumbia e Jazz Amazzonico.

Pronti a vivere una serata ricca di sensazioni tropicali? Non mancate!

Tutte le età
Presentato dall'Associazione Culturae Itriae Culturae.
Lineup

Venue

Portici delle Teresiane

Via Antonio Fogazzaro, 72015 Fasano Brindisi, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

