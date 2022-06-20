Top track

I Don't Recognise You

LOW-L FEST 2024

Spazio 4.0
20 Jun - 22 Jun
GigsPiacenza
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Punk Rock and Hardcore DIY festival organized by the non-profit ass. LOW-L

(Single Day Ticket at the entrance only)

Tutte le età
Presentato da LOW-L.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

6
NewDad, Get The Shot, Riviera and 6 more

Venue

Spazio 4.0

Via Alessandro Manzoni 21, 29122 Piacenza provincia di Piacenza, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

