RUSSELL'S HOT SOUP LUNCH

Public Records
Fri, 15 Dec, 1:00 pm
Food & drinkNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Winter is cold, and the people deserve some hot soup! We are thrilled to have a Public Records' family member, Russell Markus [chef], join us for an eccentric lunch pop-up as part of his month-long Hot Soup Tour.

Vegan soup and stew options will be avai...

All ages
Presented by Public Records.
$
Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Doors open1:00 pm

