DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Winter is cold, and the people deserve some hot soup! We are thrilled to have a Public Records' family member, Russell Markus [chef], join us for an eccentric lunch pop-up as part of his month-long Hot Soup Tour.
Vegan soup and stew options will be avai...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.