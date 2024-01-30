DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Meds began as an experiment.In an effort to compose in more avant garde theatres, Brooklyn based multi-instrumentalist Cherch (Brian Cherchiglia) went in.Cherch sought to combine his love of hip-hop production elements with his notorious guitar work; so th...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.