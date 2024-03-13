Top track

BLEU REINE - La nuit

BLEU REINE

Point Ephémère
Wed, 13 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€16.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

BLEU REINE :

Avec sa recette singulière concoctée seule en studio, BLEU REINE joue les petits chimistes : contrées atmosphériques de la folk, shoegaze brumeux et sentiers rocailleux de la première vague grunge se rencontrent autour de textes en français q...

-
Présenté par POINT EPHEMERE.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

BLEU REINE

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Doors open8:00 pm

