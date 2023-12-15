DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Matrioska

Teatro India
Fri, 15 Dec, 3:00 pm
TheatreRoma
€11.20
venerdì dalle h 15,00 alle h 18,00

Matrioska nasce nel 2022 durante Trasmissioni, a Tuscania, con l’idea di aprire uno spazio di ricerca che destruttura i dispositivi della performance. Un giardino incolto in cui farsi foresta, lasciar crescere gramigne,...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Il triangolo scaleno.

Venue

Teatro India

Lungotevere Vittorio Gassman, 1, 00146 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open3:00 pm

