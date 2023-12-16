Top track

ADRIANZA & Freddy Bello - Esencia

Freddy Bello: Orlando

Elixir Orlando
Sat, 16 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsOrlando
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Elixir, Vibrations and Amp1 Present:

Freddy Bello

Elixir Orlando, Real Talent Mgmt, Injoy and Vibrations Present:

CALUSSA

https://soundcloud.com/djfreddybello

https://instagram.com/freddybellofb

This is a 21+ event
Presented by ELIXIR Orlando.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Elixir Orlando

9 W Washington St, Orlando, FL 32801, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

