Chiff Chaffs + Tuesday Violence + Pythies

L'international
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Chiff Chaffs

(Courtrai, BE - Rock'N'Roll Garage Punk Chaotique)

Bien que né d'une pandémie, Chiff Chaffs s'est emparé du nid de coucou. Par envie de se régaler de 70 ans de Rock'n'Roll et de retrouver les instincts les plus primaires de l'humanité : dans...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par L'International.
Lineup

Chiff Chaffs, Pythies, Tuesday Violence

Venue

L'international

5 Rue Moret, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

