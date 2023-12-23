DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

New Order ‘Substance’ Listening Party

Saint Vitus Bar
Sat, 23 Dec, 8:00 pm
PartyNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join PBR at Saint Vitus for a free Listening party to celebrate the reissue of New Order's 'Substance' while warming up for our late night dark 80s party, Music for the Masses

One lucky attendee will win a free copy of the record!

Originally released via...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

