Giancane + Giorgio Canali and Rossofuoco

Vidia Club
Sat, 13 Apr 2024, 9:30 pm
GigsCesena
€19.26

About

Serata unica al Vidia club con la Spring edition del Vitignanostock music festival

Sul palco si esibiranno due grandi della musica indipendente italiana

Giorgio Canali con i suoi Rossofuoco

Giancane con la sua Band

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Romagna Concerti e Produzioni srl.

Lineup

Giancane, Giorgio Canali & Rossofuoco

Venue

Vidia Club

Via S. Vittore, 1128, 47522 Cesena FC, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

