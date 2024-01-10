Top track

Jean-Luc Eldenwood - Pierre-Jean

Jean-Luc Eldenwood and Maeve & Quinn with Will Fox

Gold-Diggers
Wed, 10 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$13.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Jean-Luc Eldenwood is a Franco-American singer-songwriter living in Los Angeles. His music explores the magic that is threaded delicately into our lives. His debut album “The Welder” produced by Henry Wolfe was released in September of 2023. Described as "...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

