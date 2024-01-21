DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fiesta Wacha: Tardeo AntiDomingo

La Nau
Sun, 21 Jan, 6:00 pm
PartyBarcelona
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

TARDEO ANTIDOMINGOS EN LA NAU!

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Fiesta Wacha.
Lineup

Fresakill

Venue

La Nau

Carrer d'Àlaba, 30, 08005 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open6:00 pm

