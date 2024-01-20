DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Arancha Martin + José Redondo + Gorkan + Dj Polaco | TEMÁTICA

Specka
Sat, 20 Jan, 6:00 pm
DJMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Temática vuelve a programar en horario de tarde invitando a la cabina de Specka a 4 grandes coleccionistas de música con muchos años a sus espaldas como djs.

Arancha Martín, perteneciente a Shock, encabeza el cartel, acompañada de José Redondo, DjGorkan y...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Specka Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Arancha Martin, Gorkan, José Redondo and 1 more

Venue

Specka

Calle de Orense, 26, 28020 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.