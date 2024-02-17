DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Total Eclipse pres. Schwefelgelb

Retronouveau
Sat, 17 Feb, 8:30 pm
GigsMessina
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
TOTAL ECLIPSE PRES. SCHWEFELGELB (BERLIN)

apertura porte: 20.30 / Live: 22.30

aftershow dj set Davide Patania

Schwefelgelb è un duo techno di Berlino noto a livello mondiale per le sonorità rave graffianti e le voci teutoniche sprezzanti. Nonostante...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Retronouveau SAS.
Schwefelgelb

Retronouveau

Via Croce Rossa, 33, 98124 Messina ME, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

