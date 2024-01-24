DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Science of ADHD: Navigating Neurodiversity in a Neurotypical World

The Leadmill
Wed, 24 Jan, 7:00 pm
TalkSheffield
£14.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
A simple scroll through Instagram or TikTok and you’ll be left questioning: do I have ADHD? The rise in ADHD in adults is undeniable. But only over the last decade has ADHD been formally recognised in the UK. It has been suggested that about 1.5 million ad...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Seed Talks
The Leadmill

6 Leadmill Rd, Sheffield S1 4SE
Doors open7:00 pm
900 capacity

