DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Hook (1991)

The Parkway Theater
Sat, 24 Feb, 1:00 pm
FilmMinneapolis
From $6.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

  • ADVANCE: $7 Ages 13 and up // $5 Under age 12
  • AT THE DOOR: $10 Ages 13 and up // $8 Under age 12

Ticket purchases are final and non-refundable

Directed by Steven Spielberg // Rated PG

When his young children are abducted by his old nemesis, Capt. Ho...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Parkway Theater
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Parkway Theater

4814 Chicago Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55417, United States
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.