DickAppointment Hoe-Lotta Fun Vol 3

Future
Fri, 12 Jan, 10:00 pm
PartyAtlanta
$30.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

DickAppointment Presents: HOE-LOTTA FUN VOL. 3 Atlana MLK Weekend.

WWMLKD? Back in Atlanta for another good ass time! Ready to be very medium ghetto! Hosted by Atlanta's fabulous Southern Fried Queer Pride (Taylor Alexander and Jaybella Banks) and Malware...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by DickAppointment.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Brown Liquah, Kenni Javon, Zaida Zane and 1 more

Venue

Future

50 Lower Alabama St SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30303, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

