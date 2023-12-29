DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Love Don’t Cost a Thing: 2000s Hip Hop and RnB

The Goldfish
Fri, 29 Dec, 9:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
From $5.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Out of Office presents LOVE DONT COST A THING! Dance party with all your y2k favorites!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Goldfish.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Goldfish

5043 York Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90042, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

