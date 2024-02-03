Top track

Brian Lopez + Orkesta Mendoza + French Tourist

Petit Bain
Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
€19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

L’auteur-compositeur-interprète Brian Lopez a joué un rôle déterminant dans la définition du son « désert noir » du sud-ouest américain au cours des deux dernières décennies. Le natif de Tucson, souvent comparé à Elliott Smith et Nick Drake, fai...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Petit Bain.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Brian Lopez, Orkesta Mendoza

Venue

Petit Bain

7 Port de la Gare, 75013 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

