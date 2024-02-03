DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
𝟬𝟯 𝗙𝗘𝗕𝗕𝗥𝗔𝗜𝗢 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰
Bianco | “𝘾𝙀𝙍𝙏𝙊 𝘾𝙃𝙀 𝙎𝙏𝙊 𝘽𝙀𝙉𝙀…𝙄𝙉 𝙏𝙊𝙐𝙍”
📍 Cinema Lumière - Pisa
Alberto Bianco ha registrato sei dischi in studio, ha prodotto i primi due di Levante, suona il basso con Niccolò Fabi e, come autore, ha...
