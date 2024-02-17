Top track

Loud-E - Pandemonium

Glove Carnival at La Paloma

La Paloma
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 6:00 pm
PartyBarcelona
About

Glove Carnival at La Paloma

Music by:

Loud-e (Holland)

Mark du Mosch (Holland)

Zonzo

Performance by

Marina & Register Registrated

Dance by

Misss Dibala & Monhoe

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Glove Party.
Lineup

Loud-E, Mark Du Mosch, Zonzo

Venue

La Paloma

Carrer Del Tigre 27, 08001 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends1:00 am

