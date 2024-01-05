DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

AL BEYT x LA FLÈCHE D'OR

La Flèche d'Or
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
PartyParis
From €8
About

Le collectif AL BEYT vous invite le vendredi 5 janvier à la Flèche d'Or, pour le premier événement de 2024, de 19H00 à 02H00

PROGRAMMATION

19H00 Projection du court-métrage La Renaissance de Nader S. Ayache en présence du réalisateur.

20H30 Jam'a...

Tout public
Présenté par La Flèche d'Or.
Venue

La Flèche d'Or

102b Rue De Bagnolet, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

