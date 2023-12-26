Top track

A un minuto de ti

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

40 años de Altxerri: Mikel Erentxun

Altxerri Jazz&Bar
Tue, 26 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsDonostia-San Sebastian
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

A un minuto de ti
Got a code?

About

Celebramos 40 años de Altxerri de la mano de Mikel Erentxun

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Altxerri Jazz Bar.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mikel Erentxun

Venue

Altxerri Jazz&Bar

Reina Regente 2, 20003 Donostia
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.