The Business

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lunar Eclipse: TIESTO; Lunar New Year Celebration

The Brooklyn Hangar
Thu, 8 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
DJNew York
From $133.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

The Business
Event information

Introducing Lunar Eclipse, a first-of-its-kind two-week electric dance music experience at Brooklyn Hangar, celebrating the Lunar New Year. Don't miss out on an unforgettable lineup of world-renowned A-list DJs. This extraordinary event is set to unfold on...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Ignite Entertainment Group.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tiësto

Venue

The Brooklyn Hangar

2 52nd St, Brooklyn, NY 11232, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

