Coterie @ Smoke and Mirrors

Smoke & Mirrors
Sat, 13 Jan, 9:00 pm
GigsChicago
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Presenting a new option for the dance-curious Logan Square resident and beyond, this inclusive initiative aims to bring like-minded people together through music.coterie is a weekly party dedicated to house music and driven by a rotating cast of local prom...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Smoke & Mirrors.
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Jaygee, Gino

Smoke & Mirrors

2045 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

