Kudos + Dirtsharks

Crofters Rights
Fri, 26 Jan, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£7.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Kudos

+ Dirtsharks

Friday 26th January

The Crofters Rights (Room 2), Bristol

Entry 18+

kudos combine hard captivating guitar riffs with catchy choruses, and use guitar effects to incorporate psychedelic and shoegaze soundscapes with indie-style song...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sunder.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dirtsharks, KUDOS

Venue

Crofters Rights

117-119 Stokes Croft, Bristol BS1 3PY
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
80 capacity

