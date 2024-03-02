Top track

Keegan Powell - Belly of Gold

Keegan Powell, Basement Revolver

Collective Arts
Sat, 2 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$21.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Co-headline with...

Keegan Powell

The origins of Powell's new album FEAR BE GONE came from the marriage of two unlikely, yet related places which inspired Powell to approach songwriting from a new perspective. The marrying of the literary and the lyrical...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Transmit Presents.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Collective Arts

777 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1V2, Canada
Doors open8:00 pm
80 capacity

