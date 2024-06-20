Top track

Lydsten - Calcite

Lydsten

Point Ephémère
Thu, 20 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€16.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Artiste pluriel, Christian Gravier alias Lydsten s’adonne à nous faire vivre une émotion singulière au travers de son travail de composition éthéré. Imaginez les dernières heures d’une rave sur une plage perdue de la mer du nord: les sonorités possèdent pr...

-
Présenté par POINT EPHEMERE.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lydsten

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Doors open8:00 pm

