M'Lady (feat. Kero Kero Bonito) (S3RL Remix)

Dorian Electra

Electric Brixton
Fri, 26 Jan, 7:00 pm
£29.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Parallel Lines Presents

Dorian Electra

babymorrocco

This is a 14+ event ( under 16yrs need a guardian and all club shows +18yrs)
Presented by Parallel Lines.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dorian Electra

Venue

Electric Brixton

Town Hall Parade, London SW2 1RJ
Doors open7:00 pm

